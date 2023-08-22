Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police searching for missing woman

Tucson Police searching for missing woman
Tucson Police searching for missing woman(Tucson Police)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

TPD says 77-year-old Patricia McVeigh was last seen Monday morning in the area of south Pantano Road and east Escalante Road.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flower print and black leggings.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson

Latest News

Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson
According to Arizona DPS, Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk and her 2-year-old daughter was...
Woman facing murder charge in young daughter’s death
Progress is hard to come by as sheriff and supervisors spar about law enforcement budget
Progress is hard to come by as sheriff and supervisors spar about law enforcement budget
Progress is hard to come by as sheriff and supervisors spar about law enforcement budget
Progress is hard to come by as sheriff and supervisors spar about law enforcement budget