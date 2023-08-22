Tucson Police searching for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

TPD says 77-year-old Patricia McVeigh was last seen Monday morning in the area of south Pantano Road and east Escalante Road.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flower print and black leggings.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

