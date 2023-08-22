Tucson Police searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult.
TPD says 77-year-old Patricia McVeigh was last seen Monday morning in the area of south Pantano Road and east Escalante Road.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flower print and black leggings.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.