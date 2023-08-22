Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson Water well on the east side has been taken offline after a positive test for coliform at the distribution level led to a positive test for E. coli at the well. It is offline until it has been purged, disinfected and tested again. Tucson Water says water for Tucsonans is still safe to drink.

“Our water, by all indications, is safe and secure,” said Tucson Water Director John Kmiec.

He explained that a positive test for coliform from Tucson Water’s distribution system in mid-August was an isolated occurrence out of 268 testing locations used each month.

“So all the follow up tests related to that initial sample point are all negative. They all came back negative on the follow up,” he said.

Such a test can happen two to four times a year on average. The EPA requires searching for the source, which led to a positive test for E. coli in untreated water at the east side well near Camino Seco and Speedway, which is now offline until it has been flushed and disinfected.

“This is part of the investigation to make sure that the well is intact that any seals that keep the well separate from the environment are in place and then resample the well after disinfection and then see what the results are after that,” Kmiec explained.

The well provides water to much of central Tucson, but it is one source from as many as 200 wells, including recovered Central Arizona Project water from Avra Valley, and the water is then treated.

“It was a positive test of the system but all indications of disinfection is that, the appropriate levels of chlorine, and so the water appears safe throughout the system based on the requirements that we look at for having it operate correctly,” he said.

Tucson Water says this is not a boil notice and that it will post an update on this process on its website, which you can check here: www.tucsonaz.gov/water

