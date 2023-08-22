Advertise
Woman facing murder charge in young daughter’s death

Authorities said Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk when she crash near Vail in 2022
According to Arizona DPS, Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk and her 2-year-old daughter was...
According to Arizona DPS, Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk and her 2-year-old daughter was unbuckled in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A wrong-way crash on Interstate 10 near Vail last year left a young girl dead, and her mother is now facing several charges.

According to Arizona DPS, Andrea Raeann Crespin was drunk and her 2-year-old daughter was unbuckled in the front seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Crespin, 31, was arraigned last month on charges of second-degree murder, child and aggravated DUI.

According to the interim complaint, Crespin’s daughter died at the scene while Crespin and two other people were seriously injured.

Crespin is being held on a $500,000 bond and her next court appearance is Friday, Aug. 25.

