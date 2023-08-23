Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol do two rescues in southern Arizona on same day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Last Friday, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew rescued a 15-year-old Guatemalan teen trapped within a southern Arizona mountain range.

According to CBP, the Arizona Air Coordination Center received a 911 call from the Guatemalan male, which led the Tucson Air Branch to dispatch a UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew to locate the caller. While the Black Hawk was being deployed, a Tucson Sector (Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue) BORSTAR team member was able to hike to the migrant in distress.

Once on scene, the crew assessed the situation and elected to hoist the migrant and the BORSTAR team member. Once the caller was triaged, the aircrew packaged the teen in an Air Rescue Vest and conducted a successful hoist extraction.

CBP said the patient was flown to the San Miguel Forward Operating Base, where Sells EMS took him to Sells Indian Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A short time later, Arizona Air Coordination Center received a 911 call from a 37-year-old Guatemalan male who was in distress in the 3-Points Station area of responsibility.

According to CBP, the same UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew responded and was able to rescue the man without any further incident. As in the first incident, the patient was flown to the San Miguel Forward Operating Base, where he was taken by Sells EMS to Sells Indian Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

“Our mission is to provide unwavering commitment to the preservation of life no matter the scenario,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente.

“Our personnel work closely with our partners in the U.S. Border Patrol. Together, we are outfitted with the latest equipment and technology to provide humanitarian assistance to people experiencing unforgiving terrain, often resulting in injuries and even loss of life.” Muriente concluded, “Today, we were able to successfully rescue two migrants before they became victims to the Sonoran Desert.”

