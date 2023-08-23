Advertise
CDC: Turtles linked to salmonella outbreak in 11 states

Health officials say not to kiss or snuggle with your pet turtle. In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.(Source: Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - An outbreak of salmonella cases across 11 states has been linked to small turtles.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing safety instructions for people who have reptiles as pets. Don’t kiss or snuggle with your turtle, health officials say.

In addition, they say not to buy turtles for children younger than 5 years old or adults older than 65, wash your hands after touching a turtle and do not eat or drink around your turtle.

Twenty-six people have been sickened in this salmonella outbreak. At least nine people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

The states where people have been affected are New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia and California.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may cause symptoms like high fever, headaches, a rash and blood in your urine or stool.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

