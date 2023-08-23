Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Deputies find deer in labor and distress, help deliver twin fawns

A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of Kentucky officers. (Source: WBKO)
By Allie Hennard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A mother deer and her twin fawns are now recovering thanks to the help of officers in Kentucky.

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a deer that had been lying down in the caller’s backyard for two days.

An animal control officer responded and immediately realized the deer was in labor and in distress. She assisted with the delivery of one fawn before other officers arrived at the scene and assisted with the delivery of its twin.

The fawns were tended to and given bottles of milk while the mama deer was assessed and given water to drink through a syringe.

All three deer were taken to their temporary new home at a rehabilitation facility.

The fawns are doing great, the sheriff’s office said, and after some medical treatment, the doe is showing improvements.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson

Latest News

13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: Windy with chance of storms this evening
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger