A familiar face will take the leadership reins at Pima Community College

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There will be a new chancellor at the top of Pima Community College when classes start this week, but she will, for the time being, carry the title “interim chancellor.”

Delores Duran-Cerda has been at PCC since starting as a part-time teacher in 1997. She worked towards her Master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Arizona and used the adjunct instructor job to make a few extra dollars.

That became a permanent teaching job for ten years, followed by Faculty Senate President, then to the Provost’s office and finally to the Chancellor’s office.

The interim title may be dropped following a search for a permanent replacement for former Chancellor Lee Lambert who resigned.

“I believe I’m the first Latina as interim chancellor,” Duran-Cerda told 13 News. “So I’m very honored to be serving in that capacity.”

Honored, yes, but quite surprising since the student body of Pima Community College is nearly one-half Hispanic.

“We are a Hispanic serving institution,” she said. “We have about 48% of the students who identify as Latino and Hispanic and we are a minority-serving institution.”

More than one-third of the student body is white, meaning diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, is a big part of this campus. While DEI is under assault in many institutions and corporations across the country, it’s very important here.

“I’m proud to be in this role and the previous roles of welcoming, creating a sense of belonging for everybody and safety too,” Duran-Cerda said. “Making sure this is a safe place for academic freedom and having those types of tough conversations.”

PCC is taxpayer supported, which means it can circumvent many political pressures some other institutions may face over curriculum and diversity issues. A community college like Pima serves a student body from high schoolers to retirees making it a diverse student body.

“That’s what a community college is,” Duran-Cerda said. “Our mission is to serve every learner every day, for every goal, whatever background, whatever age, where ever they’re at in the educational process, we’re there to help them.”

PCC resumes classes Thursday with five campuses and a student body of 17,145 students, 60% part-time. When all classes are added up, it totals 49,955.

