FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropical Depression Harold impacts local weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Help from the Gulf of Mexico will increase moisture once again Wednesday before a drier and warmer trend takes over for the end of the week. Clouds will increase from the east Wednesday with breezy conditions, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers and storms possible. A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will be isolated.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 104°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.