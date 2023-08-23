Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropical Depression Harold impacts local weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Help from the Gulf of Mexico will increase moisture once again Wednesday before a drier and warmer trend takes over for the end of the week. Clouds will increase from the east Wednesday with breezy conditions, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers and storms possible. A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will be isolated.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 104°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fewer storms and hotter temperatures Tuesday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023