Oro Valley implements storm clean-up plan that prioritizes public safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In the wake of several powerful storms that have recently moved through Oro Valley, the Town’s Public Works Department and Parks and Recreation Department have implemented a strategy to complete all clean-up efforts in approximately two weeks.

The Town’s primary goal is to keep the public safe by ensuring public roadways and Town properties are safe.

Immediately after the storms, Public Works crews have been on-scene in the evenings to clear roadways of debris and downed trees to ensure a safe commute for motorists.

Staff is also prioritizing other areas that could potentially impact public safety, such as hanging tree limbs or other hazards. Once those areas have been cleared, staff will then focus efforts on removing debris and fallen trees in other public spaces, including Town-owned golf courses.

The clean-up effort should be completed by the first week of September, weather permitting.

Please note that redirecting staff to the cleanup effort will likely delay the regularly scheduled right-of-way maintenance by a couple of weeks.

The monsoon season isn’t over yet, so if you see a tree down in the road or on power lines, call 911 or the Town of Oro Valley Public Works Department at 520-229-4850.

Please remember to stay clear of any downed power lines and please pay attention to road closed signage.

