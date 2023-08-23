PCSD asking the public for help to identify robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects.

The PCSD says the suspects entered the Circle K at 4990 N Oracle Rd at 4:00 a.m. on May 15.

Authorities say the suspects went behind the counter and stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Robbery suspect (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Robbery suspect (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

