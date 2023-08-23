PCSD asking the public for help to identify robbery suspects
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects.
The PCSD says the suspects entered the Circle K at 4990 N Oracle Rd at 4:00 a.m. on May 15.
Authorities say the suspects went behind the counter and stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.