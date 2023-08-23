Advertise
PCSD asking the public for help to identify robbery suspects

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects.

The PCSD says the suspects entered the Circle K at 4990 N Oracle Rd at 4:00 a.m. on May 15.

Authorities say the suspects went behind the counter and stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise.     

Anyone with information can call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

