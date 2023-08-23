PCSD looking to fill over 90 vacancies by the end of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for new deputies with the hiring process kicking off on Aug. 25.

Despite the back-and-forth with the board of supervisors, Sheriff Chris Nanos says he’s hoping to boost staffing by the end of the year.

There are many things the department is doing to boost recruiting numbers, including having a big presence online. They use Instagram and Facebook to get the word out about hiring.

New this time around, there’s no limit on the number of recruits that can be hired.

But there is an extra step when it comes to training. Deputies first start by going through corrections officer training. Leaders say that’s because it gets people hired sooner, they get more real-world experience, and it can be something to fall back on if being on patrol doesn’t work out.

As 13 News has reported, there are big budget differences between the department and the board of supervisors, but leaders say that will not get in the way when it comes to hiring new deputies.

