Phoenix police detain suspect after high-speed chase that ended in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several law enforcement agencies, including the Phoenix Police Department, detained a known offender on I-10 near Cortaro and Ina on Tuesday evening.

The Phoenix police told 13 News officers from the Phoenix Police Department’s Tactical Support Bureau were tracking a known offender involved in a recent violent incident.

The suspect fled the Phoenix area and headed towards Tucson on the I-10.

With the assistance of the Department of Public Safety, the man’s vehicle was disabled and he was taken into custody.

Phoenix police say he was not injured during the apprehension and the investigation is ongoing.

