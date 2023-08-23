Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County hosts free legal clinic, employees help people seal criminal records

By Andres Rendon
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Every month, Pima County Public Defense Services hosts a free legal clinic. This month, employees are helping people seal their criminal records for a better future.

After completing all sentence requirements, including paying fines and fees, an individual can file a petition to get their record sealed, but not everyone is eligible.

Violent or sexual offenses will not be sealed, and even if a record is sealed, they still count as a prior conviction. The biggest benefit for folks, however, is getting better opportunities for work.

“It can still be used by law enforcement [and] it still counts as a prior conviction for those purposes,” said Dean Brault. Brault is the director of the Public Defense Services team.

“But it does give them the opportunity to have their offense not be visible when they’re looking for jobs and things like that.”

Sealing a record helps with more than finding a job. A person doesn’t have to disclose their conviction on other applications for housing or a loan, but there are some restrictions one must follow depending on the context of their record.

Sealing records in Arizona is still rather new, with legislation just implemented at the end of last year. But the records must be under the control of a criminal justice entity, like law enforcement agencies or the courts.

“This is a brand-new thing,” Brault said. “It’s not like years ago we were telling people they can get their records sealed if they paid off all their fines and complete their sentence.”

“We didn’t know this legislation was going to go into effect and this was going to be an available option until recently.”

Despite the sudden move to allow people to petition to have their cases sealed, the Public Defense team has already helped hundreds of people in the last few months get a chance at a new chapter in life.

To learn more about how to seal a record or rules and procedures related to sealing a record, click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson

Latest News

Homeless needs assessment makes some revelations
Homeless needs assessment makes some revelations
STORM CLOUDS
Oro Valley implements storm clean-up plan that prioritizes public safety
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after reports of weapon at Flowing Wells High
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after reports of weapon at Flowing Wells High
13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: Chance of storms heading into the middle of the week