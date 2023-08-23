Reps. Ciscomani and Grijalva engage in bipartisan discussion

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum, Reps. Juan Ciscomani and Raul Grijalva gathered Tuesday afternoon for a civil and respectful bipartisan discussion.

The conversation was hosted by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and issues discussed included the economy, the border, sustainability and education.

A big part of the afternoon conversation focused on the looming government shutdown. When Congress returns on Sept. 5, a budget deal will need to be reached by Sept. 30 to prevent this from happening.

Rep. Grijalva said the Republican House Freedom Caucus has become a problem in this discussion as they will not accept a continuing resolution also known as a CR if their demands are not met. A “CR” is a short-term spending deal to continue the government while negotiations continue. Taking this off the table can be dangerous.

“I would an immediate CR and if there are negotiations that need to occur, that they should occur, but too hold everything hostage to risk a shutdown over the demands of the Freedom Caucus, I think it’s a mistake for the Republican majority,” said Rep. Grijalva.

He added that talks need to leave out any demands on social and cultural issues.

“Let’s take out those poison pills that are put into legislation that we must pass...restricting a woman’s rights reproductive or otherwise. i.e. limiting marginalized groups of people because of who they love... LGBTQ-plus,” said Rep. Grijalva.

Rep. Juan Ciscomani said the country is in a tough position when it comes to spending and debt. This is a situation that requires both sides of the aisle to step-up and compromise.

“I have no doubt that neither side is going to get everything they want. We should come to a place where we’re going to put something together that moves us in the right direction,” said Rep. Ciscomani.

To move in the right direction, Ciscomani added that it can’t happen following the normal talking points.

“We’re gonna need to think outside the box. We’re gonna need to think creatively on how we deal with this $33 trillion of debt and grow,” said Rep. Ciscomani.

The border was also a main focus of this conversation. Rep. Grijalva said it is time to break the glass ceiling that has been established in Congress around the issue of immigration. He added the discussion needs to focus on more than just enforcement at the border.

“What the majority in the House of Representatives is pushing about border security would make the situation worse. It essentially begins to seal the border. When you begin to do that and fully militarize it, commerce, trade, relations begin to fray and begin to end and that is bad for the border region,” said Rep. Grijalva.

Democrats, including Rep. Grijalva, have stated in the past that there needs to be a comprehensive plan that includes immigration, security, and trade. Rep. Ciscomani said this issue needs to be broken down and addressed in three separate parts.

One thing that both congressman share similar thoughts on are the topics of visas and DACA. Rep. Ciscomani said by beginning with these issue it opens the door to later discuss deeper problems. However, he did add that when it comes to dealing with the DACA program, it will not be an easy path.

“I gotta tell you that this situation especially for dreamers has been heavily impacted by what we’re seeing at the border because the appetite is hurt by seeing this influx of just people coming here. There’s no regarding the law in our county, and dreamers ends up suffering because of it,” said Rep. Ciscomani.

