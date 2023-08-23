Residents living in Trails West in Tucson worried about growing javelina problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Residents of Trails West Active Adult Community are sounding the alarm about a growing javelina problem.

The community is located near Interstate 10 and South Kolb Road. According to Arizona Game and Fish, it’s a safety concern. People living in the Trails West community don’t know what else to do about their growing javelina problem.

Resident Patricia Archer said just last week, javelinas almost attacked while walking her dog.

Her neighbor up the street Illeana Iglesias is also dealing with a javelina problem. She said javelinas have been taking residence under her home and ruining the skirting along the side of her house.

“The javelina have actually destroyed the siding of my house. And taken residence and taken residence under my house,” Iglesias said.

Iglesias said because of the severity of the issue Arizona Game and Fish granted special permission to have the javelinas relocated because of the “public safety concern.”

But according to Game and Fish, it has to be the property management to make the call, not Iglesias or any other homeowner on the property.

“He gave us permission to have the javelina relocated and removed from the property,” Iglesias noted. “But it still hasn’t happened.”

Marc Hammond with the Animal Experts, the company trying to remove the herd, said what’s happening at Trails West is grounds for removal.

The property management just needs to be the ones to give the thumbs up, and pay for the removal and rehoming.

“They wouldn’t have gotten permission from Arizona Game and Fish unless the community said that they are going after them. Then, it’s to have them removed and relocated to a safe area,” Hammond said. “I personally believe that javelinas in any mobile home park, especially when people are older than 55, are a threat.”

Earlier this month, on August 4, Iglesias sent this email to the property management alerting them of the special approval.

It reads in part: “We received the approval from the Game and Fish Department for a licensed company to come to safely remove and relocate the javelina. The Supervisor called me directly after I sent him a personal email to his office. I was thankfully able to get his name and personal email address. He is calling the company’s owner directly to get the ball rolling! I gave him the phone number, however, they have successfully worked together before. Hooray!”

She says the property manager responded to her email: “I understand. Even when I tried to have a private company do it, they were denied by Fish and Game to do so. Crossing my fingers for you. Throw some firecrackers under there and that should scare them off.”

Trails West property management sent over this statement about the situation:

“Javelina are wild animals and Trails West cannot control wild animals. We have been in touch with AZ Game and Fish on multiple occasions, on behalf of the residents, and they told us javelina are a protected species. Even though we are a rural area, they are also found in town. They have offered tips to discourage them from causing problems ,which we pass onto our residents, but nothing can stop them completely. We have followed AZ Game & Fish’s recommendations, including adding more fencing around the perimeter, and continue to try and discourage them from entering the property. Trails West continues to be diligent in discouraging the javelina from entering the community and causing issues but again, we cannot control wild, protected animals.”

