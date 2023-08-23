Advertise
Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as flight attendant for first time

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as a flight attendant for the first time. (Source: CNN, COLE DOSS, INSTAGRAM, UNITED AIRLINES, MOYA DOSS, FACEBOOK, PEACHES & HERB, POLYDOR, CAROLINE DOSS)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - An unexpected in-flight announcement left passengers cheering on a recent United Airlines flight from the U.S. to Spain.

United Airlines Pilot Cole Doss announced it was the first time in two years at United that he was flying the plane that his mother was also working on.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson,” Doss can be heard saying in an announcement to passengers and crew.

Doss’ mother has been a flight attendant at United for over 45 years. His father has worked in aviation and his sister is the latest in the family to also become a flight attendant.

“I’m especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today,” Doss continued to say in his announcement. ‘To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies.”

