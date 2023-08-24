Are masks making a comeback? Tucson health officials weigh in on possible new CDC guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With COVID cases on the rise across the nation, the CDC has put together a plan for possible universal masking recommendations in certain areas.

The question is, could this be the future for Tucson?

The CDC will recommend universal masking if there are 20 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in a specific area.

With new variants making their way to the United States, the thought of protection measures has again gone to the forefront of many conversations.

“It’s a virus. Viruses mutate. We’re going to get different variants and because we get these different variants, that means that you know, COVID hasn’t gone away,” Chief Epidemiologist of Pima County Health Department Mary Derby says.

With this new heightened need for protection, we are already seeing some mask mandates come into effect.

Just this week, a film company in Los Angeles (Lionsgate) and a liberal arts school in Georgia (Morris Brown College) implemented mask mandates, according to a CBS national report.

But Tucson health officials say not to fear.

“These viruses can’t get quite the foothold that they could back in 2020,” Professor of Immunobiology at the University of Arizona, Dr. Felicia Goodrum, said.

As of last week in Pima County, there were 40 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people and around ten hospitalizations per 100,000 people. Both are below the national average.

Pima County’s positive test rate is also in the yellow category, which is middle of the pack in a stoplight grading system.

However, officials say testing data is not the same as it once was.

“Just given that we are seeing an uptick in cases, I would say it’s much more widespread than those case numbers indicate,” Goodrum said.

Dr.Goodrum says data may be a little more inaccurate without free testing. But even in the smaller sample size, it’s still clear who is affected the most by these new variants.

“It should be noted that those hospitalizations are almost exclusively people 65 and older and predominantly unvaccinated individuals,” Dr. Goodrum said.

If hospitalizations in Tucson were to double, then the CDC would recommend universal masking for all Tucson residents once again.

The question is: Will it happen?

“I doubt we’ll get to the place where we would really need to recommend universal masking. But again, in a context specific [to] individual[s] where you’re assessing risks of the individual or the people that you’re going to be around. It’s certainly something to consider.”

Pima County health officials say that masking is based on personal assessment—something they also don’t see changing.

“In terms of masking right now it’s at an individual level.” Derby also says the county is using extra caution to try to avoid extra responses from the public if the masking were to become a serious and needed solution.

“If we start telling everyone to mask now, we could get mask fatigue and when we really need to mask, people might say, ‘Hey, I’m done,” Derby said.

Regardless of whether it’s masking for COVID or not. Doctors say it’s something to consider with the upcoming Flu and RSV season.

“A mask is a great way to help prevent transmission and there are a lot of viruses out there that are just as bad as covid right now,” Dr. Goodrum said.

Goodrum says we could continue to see slight increases in cases over the next few weeks with students now back in classes at the University of Arizona. But projections say these new variants will not be as dangerous as previous versions of the virus.

Viruses like RSV and influenza arguably pose a similar, if not greater, health risk to residents.

