Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Enrollment up for the 4th straight year as PCC begins classes

(Source: Pima Community College)
(Source: Pima Community College)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thousands are making their way back to the many different Pima Community College campuses across Tucson as classes start on Aug. 24th.

Enrollment is up for the fourth straight year at PCC and to accommodate that there are more hybrid and online classes for more students this semester.

Safety on campus is a big deal and leaders say they have stepped things up on and around campus. Those measures include campus police being more visible and meeting people so students and staff get to know them.

This is also the first time since 2015 there is state money coming to the college. It comes out to more than $2 million.

”We’re hoping that that will continue and increase because we are growing and we want to be sure that we have the resources available to help our students be successful,” interim Chancellor Dolores Duran-Cerda said.

If you didn’t know school started already or if you need some extra weeks off, there are also 14-week classes starting in a few weeks and there are more options that begin in October.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 5 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead
The future of Douglas’ historic churches
The future of Douglas’ historic churches
Are masks making a comeback? Tucson health officials weigh in on possible new CDC guidelines
Are masks making a comeback? Tucson health officials weigh in on possible new CDC guidelines