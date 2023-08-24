Enrollment up for the 4th straight year as PCC begins classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thousands are making their way back to the many different Pima Community College campuses across Tucson as classes start on Aug. 24th.

Enrollment is up for the fourth straight year at PCC and to accommodate that there are more hybrid and online classes for more students this semester.

Safety on campus is a big deal and leaders say they have stepped things up on and around campus. Those measures include campus police being more visible and meeting people so students and staff get to know them.

This is also the first time since 2015 there is state money coming to the college. It comes out to more than $2 million.

”We’re hoping that that will continue and increase because we are growing and we want to be sure that we have the resources available to help our students be successful,” interim Chancellor Dolores Duran-Cerda said.

If you didn’t know school started already or if you need some extra weeks off, there are also 14-week classes starting in a few weeks and there are more options that begin in October.

