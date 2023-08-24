FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Behind the remnants of Harold, drier air moves in Thursday with seasonable high temperatures. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap with an isolated storm possible. A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will stay isolated. Triple digits take us through the beginning of next week.
THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.
SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 104°.
MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 103°.
