Pima County residents can sign up for emergency alerts

Emergency Alert Systems work to save lives.
Emergency Alert Systems work to save lives.(Kacie Sinton)
By Sabria Reid
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After the devastating fires in Maui, emergency crews in Pima County are pushing to get you alerts online or on your phone in the event of an emergency.

You can sign up for what they call geo-targeted messages with the “My Alert” system. These messages come in the form of a text message, an email, or a phone call.

Emergency alerts cover natural disasters and emergencies from power outages to severe monsoon storms and wildfires.

”If there’s a threat to you, wouldn’t you want to know so that you can take action. We typically within our messages, we have an action for you to take whether that shelter in place, prepare to possible evacuate or we recommend evacuation the messages have an action for you to take to protect yourself and your family,” said Jim Fisher of the Pima County Office of Emergency Management.

When you sign up, you can enter up to five different addresses to get alerts for. It could be your child’s school, your address, and even where you work. Sign up takes less than 10 minutes, then you can be prepared in case of a disaster or emergency.

