Tornado risk in Arizona low despite big west coast storms

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We’ve seen plenty of storms in southern Arizona over the last few days and there have been some cloud formations that have stood out.

Many noticed a stormcell that made its way through the area. Stormcells have the potential to produce severe weather, including hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. It formed Monday, August 21 while Hurricane Hilary was still active, but the two weren’t related.

Marc singer/meteorologist, national weather service tucson

“In this particular case, the impacts were kind of condensed to far western Arizona as most of the rainfall and the bigger impacts were in southern California and areas like that,” said Marc Singer, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson. “As far as the winds and being impacted in our western areas, yeah it did impact those a little bit.”

The supercell and the hurricane happening at the same time was purely coincidental, and despite the unprecedented nature of Hilary, there are no signs increased big storms along the West Coast will lead to more tornadoes in Arizona.

“I would be hard-pressed to say that this is going to become a more common type of thing,” said Singer. “Anything goes these days and nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to weather and its impacts.”

While NWS says tornadoes are rare, it’s important to take its watches and warnings seriously.

“If you see a tornado warning and it’s impacting your area, you need to seek shelter immediately,” said Singer. “What that means is if you’re in your home, go into the most inside room in your home. We don’t have many basements here in southern Arizona, but if you did, that’s where you’d go. Just be very weather-cognizant. If we’re issuing a tornado warning, we mean business.”

The Red Cross says a small, windowless room, even a hallway, would work. Mobile homes are not safe during tornadoes or even severe wind, so if you live in one, find a safer place to go or even stay in your car.

