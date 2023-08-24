Tucson family seeks justice after fatal car accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Jessica Belen Felix and Raul Zepeda Gonzalez Jr. were hit by an alleged drunk driver in early July. While Raul died that day, Jessica fought a month-long battle at the hospital and eventually died from her injuries on Aug. 10.

Felix’s family is still grieving their loss, but they say the healing process is more than just acceptance.

They’re hoping for justice and that comes in many forms – advocacy, awareness, and to see the driver responsible behind bars, but right now, he’s out on bail.

“You took everything from us,” Jessica’s brother, Adam Felix said. “Justice needs to be served. You’ve got to do time. It has to be given fairly, not just easily.”

Jessica Felix was known as Missy to the ones she loved.

“Right now it’s just crushing for all of us and I know we’re all feeling it the same,” Adam said.

Officers arrived at a crash scene in the early hours of July 9th. They said they found that 22-year-old Julian Anselmo Sosa had swerved across the center line and caused a head-on collision. According to court documents, Sosa admitted he had been drinking.

“You don’t even know first of all what you took from me,” Jessica’s sister Virginia Felix said, “you took my only sister, my kids their only aunt, like it just hurts so much and right now I can’t get over it maybe later on in the future I will but right now I can’t.”

While the Felix family is still reeling from Jessica’s death, they say the community support has been overwhelming.

“Since everything happened to my sister, the love and support has been tremendous – donations from carwashes to gofundme’s, everything has just been amazing from everybody from the outside how they came in and helped my family,” Virginia said.

But support isn’t all they’re asking for. There have been 131 vehicle-related deaths in Pima County this year. Felix’s family says they want people to be more alert on the road to save a life.

“If you have friends and they drinking and they’re driving, it’s not just my family,” Virginia said. “There’s hundreds of families that are going through this right now. My sister and Raul aren’t the only ones that have been killed.”

While Sosa didn’t have a criminal record before the incident, he is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and DUI. He could face another manslaughter charge for Felix’s death. Felix’s family says despite Julian’s young age, there won’t be justice until he’s served time for both deaths.

“Like I said it’s just sad all around how he had to make that poor decision and now he has to pay because it’s not fair for them,” Virginia said. “There needs to be justice for Missy and Raul and I feel like I won’t stop until there is justice for them.”

Sosa’s next court appearance is at a case management conference on Monday.

You can find information on Felix’s memorial service here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.