Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On the evening of August 22, the Tucson Police Department was notified by the Tucson Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration regarding a criminal investigation involving a department employee’s off-duty actions.

Tucson police said the employee’s name is being withheld pending formal charges. The employee is a Community Service Officer professional staff employee who was hired in December of 2021.

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s actions.

Based upon the preliminary facts gathered today and after review by the Chief of Police, the Department has initiated termination from employment. The employee has been placed on leave without pay status, Tucson police say.

“The Tucson Police Department treats all allegations of criminal acts or misconduct by employees very seriously. The actions and behaviors exhibited by this employee are not reflective of our agency’s core values, and warranted immediate review and action on my behalf,” said Tucson Police Chief Kasmar

