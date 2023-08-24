Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson police warn people about fake kidnapping scams

The Tucson Police Department is warning people about fake kidnapping scams.
The Tucson Police Department is warning people about fake kidnapping scams.(wvlt)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is warning people about fake kidnapping scams.

The Tucson Police Department and agencies across the country have received several reports of a familiar phone scam where the caller gives details that can be particularly frightening.

Tucson police say the caller ID typically shows a local number, but it can also be from out of state. The caller advises they have kidnapped a family member, and a ransom must be paid. Typically, the victim will hear someone in distress in the background they believe to be their family member.

Victims are provided information on how to obtain prepaid cards, conduct wire transfers, or other means of sending amounts of $5,000 or more.

Police say they are then directed to various locations to transmit the money. Oftentimes, the callers tell the victims they are being followed and provide street addresses to appear authentic.

Phone scams focus on getting people to act quickly and off emotion.

The TPD says many times victims unknowingly provide information the fraudster is using against them (such as the name of the victim or location information).

Tucson police say, “We urge people to slow things down in order to more capably identify the authenticity of any phone call.”

The TPD suggests victims make a quick phone call to the family member to reassure them that the call is a scam. Victims can also ask questions that only the real family member would know, such as the names of other family members, pets, or other details unlikely to be known by the caller.

If you are unable to reach your family member, call 911.

Reports of the phone scam can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

Latest News

13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: Donald Trump arrives to surrender in Georgia
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
LIVE: Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 6 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
Emergency Alert Systems work to save lives.
Pima County residents can sign up for emergency alerts
Serious-injury motorcycle crash closes portion of River Road