Tucson police warn people about fake kidnapping scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is warning people about fake kidnapping scams.

The Tucson Police Department and agencies across the country have received several reports of a familiar phone scam where the caller gives details that can be particularly frightening.

Tucson police say the caller ID typically shows a local number, but it can also be from out of state. The caller advises they have kidnapped a family member, and a ransom must be paid. Typically, the victim will hear someone in distress in the background they believe to be their family member.

Victims are provided information on how to obtain prepaid cards, conduct wire transfers, or other means of sending amounts of $5,000 or more.

Police say they are then directed to various locations to transmit the money. Oftentimes, the callers tell the victims they are being followed and provide street addresses to appear authentic.

Phone scams focus on getting people to act quickly and off emotion.

The TPD says many times victims unknowingly provide information the fraudster is using against them (such as the name of the victim or location information).

Tucson police say, “We urge people to slow things down in order to more capably identify the authenticity of any phone call.”

The TPD suggests victims make a quick phone call to the family member to reassure them that the call is a scam. Victims can also ask questions that only the real family member would know, such as the names of other family members, pets, or other details unlikely to be known by the caller.

If you are unable to reach your family member, call 911.

Reports of the phone scam can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.

