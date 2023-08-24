Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Vehicle theft suspects arrested by UAPD

Vehicle theft suspects arrested by UAPD
Vehicle theft suspects arrested by UAPD(UAPD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UAPD officers located a vehicle reported as stolen at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday.

UAPD officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on 2nd Street between Olive Street And Park Avenue.

Traffic in the area was delayed for a short duration but is now open and operating normally.

Officers said the vehicle occupants were detained. There was no ongoing threat to the community and no one was injured during this incident.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

Latest News

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 6 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
The training will take place at Morris Air National Guard base in Tucson, Arizona.
US to train Ukrainian pilots in Tucson
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
Enrollment up for the 4th straight year as PCC begins classes
Enrollment up for the 4th straight year as PCC begins classes