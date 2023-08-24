Vehicle theft suspects arrested by UAPD

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UAPD officers located a vehicle reported as stolen at 11:22 a.m. on Thursday.

UAPD officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on 2nd Street between Olive Street And Park Avenue.

Traffic in the area was delayed for a short duration but is now open and operating normally.

Officers said the vehicle occupants were detained. There was no ongoing threat to the community and no one was injured during this incident.

