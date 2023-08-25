Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say

FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney and Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Uniontown, Ohio, said officers found five people dead Thursday evening in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said a wellbeing check was requested for a residence on Carnation Avenue in Uniontown at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found five dead family members at the residence. The incident is being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Uniontown police said they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s not believed that anybody else was involved.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Stark County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County

Latest News

The National Weather Service said parts of the U.S. are experiencing a potentially dangerous...
Dangerous heat wave threatens Midwest, Gulf Coast
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
5-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises thousands for Hawaii wildfire victims
A 5-year-old Seattle boy's lemonade stand helped raise over $16,000 for Maui fire victims.
Lemonade stand raises money for Lahaina
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy