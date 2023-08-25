Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

