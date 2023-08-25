Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old boy in Kentucky

The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.
The child was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, authorities said.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy from Clay County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police officials said the boy, identified as Legend Gibson, was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah...
Officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The child has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Officials said the parents were last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ, possibly a 2010 model.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test

Latest News

Keeping the Old in Old Pueblo: 89-year-old man restores busses and vehicles to keep history of...
Keeping the Old in Old Pueblo: 89-year-old man restores busses and vehicles to keep history of transportation alive
Excavations are underway as search-and-recovery teams race to find remains. (KITV, KIMO CLARK -...
Maui fires: The race to find human remains
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin’s plane
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina