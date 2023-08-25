Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just released documents show what led up to the death of a hiker who went missing on a trail in north Phoenix earlier this month. According to the report from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, Jessica Lindstrom got overheated and fell, hitting her head and neck while at Deem Hills Recreation Area, near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road, on Aug. 4. The death was ruled an accident. The report said she had Adderall in her system, which she had a prescription for, but the dosage wasn’t high enough to make her impaired.

According to family and friends, 34-year-old Lindstrom was an experienced hiker. She hit the trail around 8:30 a.m., and she was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses for Lindstrom. If you would like to donate, click here.

