Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cause of death revealed for hiker who went missing in north Phoenix

The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.
The medical examiner said she got overheated and fell.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just released documents show what led up to the death of a hiker who went missing on a trail in north Phoenix earlier this month. According to the report from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, Jessica Lindstrom got overheated and fell, hitting her head and neck while at Deem Hills Recreation Area, near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road, on Aug. 4. The death was ruled an accident. The report said she had Adderall in her system, which she had a prescription for, but the dosage wasn’t high enough to make her impaired.

According to family and friends, 34-year-old Lindstrom was an experienced hiker. She hit the trail around 8:30 a.m., and she was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses for Lindstrom. If you would like to donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County

Latest News

Al-Huda School
Fire controlled at the former Al-Huda School
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog,...
Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
Arson suspect
UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson
Authorities are looking for this man, a suspect in a fire that destroyed Crossroad restaurant...
WATCH: Suspect sought in arson of famous South Tucson restaurant