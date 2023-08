TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a fire at the former Al-Huda School on Friday, August 25.

The school was closed and boarded up.

TFD says there were no injuries and an investigation is underway.

Fire controlled at the former Al-Huda School (Tucson Fire Department)

