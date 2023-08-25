Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:21 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will stay isolated. Triple digits take us through the middle of next workweek with an Excessive Heat Watch in place Sunday morning through Tuesday evening from Tucson westward.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.

MONDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023
Oro Valley to clean up all storm damage and debris in 2 weeks
Oro Valley to clean up all storm damage and debris in 2 weeks
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2023