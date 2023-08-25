FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will stay isolated. Triple digits take us through the middle of next workweek with an Excessive Heat Watch in place Sunday morning through Tuesday evening from Tucson westward.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 102°.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.

MONDAY: 10% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 107°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

