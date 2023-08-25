Keeping the Old in Old Pueblo: 89-year-old man restores buses and vehicles to keep history of transportation alive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A lifelong Tucson resident is trying to keep the old in Old Pueblo by restoring some of the most iconic buses and stage cars that graced the streets of Tucson decades ago.

“It kind of stuck to my blood really because [I] started out with models, making models in 1944,” Owner of Hart’s Small Bus Factory Mark Hart said.

At 89 years old, the wheels keep turning for Mark Hart. After a short stint in the army in the 50s, Hart went back to his first love: making model buses.

Much of his work was featured in newspapers and littered in his office on S. Fourth Ave - a big shot in the small streets of Tucson. But he claims it was time for him to take the next step. Even if he didn’t think it was what he would do.

“I got out of the army; I couldn’t go back into projection work. So ended up driving a bus, which at that time, I like buses, but I never thought I’d be driving them.”

Hart worked for the Greyhound bus company and drove all types of vehicles around Tucson for years. In fact, he was the only driver during a union strike in the 50s. His dedication to the craft had him move up in the industry and he turned it into crafts of his own.

“I learned a little bit about bodywork, on buses and painting and all that,” Hart said, “Finally, we got a hold of a couple and that’s how it started.”

Fast forward nearly six decades, the train still hasn’t left the station.

“We trying to keep the history going of the transportation here in Tucson.”

Hart started the Hart bus factory, which looks to restore buses, trains and stage cars, which are the same ones used nearly a century ago. Inside his warehouse, he has over a dozen vehicles ranging from 1920′s coaches to 1960′s public buses.

Some of them even drove onto the big screen.

“We loaned them out for movie shots, and we do car shows, and some other types of displays, you know and stuff like that.”

But Hart says his favorite part is giving tours, which he does for little to no money—all to bring back memories for other Tucson lifers.

“A lot of them do come up and they say, ‘Oh, I remember riding on that bus.’ And they remember the number and this and that.”

What started as a hobby for Hart quickly turned into a lifelong business—even a lifestyle. Hart even goes so far as to live in some of the buses that he restores.

“It happened in such a way as we were trying to save gas because of where my daughter lives,” Hart said, “Jean was telling me, he says, ‘Why don’t you just go ahead and come over and live one of the buses.”

Home for Hart is a Nava-Hopi bus made over 50 years ago. He says it’s all he needs.

“I got my stove here, my microwave there and I got two refrigerators one in the office and one out the other end of the building. So, I keep supplied and everything.”

From working on buses to living in them. Hart says he hopes his passions drive others to find theirs.

“It’s my home away from home you know I enjoy it,” Hart said, “I think it was meant to be that way from the higher up.”

If you want to take a look at some of the historic vehicles for yourself, you can head over to the museum at 2530 S. Fourth Ave. Hart says he is open for business to anyone who wants to visit.

Hart also says he hopes to get some of the buses and other vehicles back in working condition and on the streets of Tucson once again.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.