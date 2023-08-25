Advertise
Oro Valley to clean up all storm damage and debris in 2 weeks

By Andres Rendon
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Due to the recent strong storms, Oro Valley is experiencing a greater need for storm clean-up compared to years past.

The Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation are working together to clean up the damage, starting with roads.

Other frequently visited places like parks and bike trails are also of concern, with town-owned golf courses last on the list to clean.

One reason for the large clean-up operation, according to Aimee Ramsay, the assistant director of Public Works, is the strong winds from this monsoon.

“Well, the storms this year have brought in a lot of wind, not necessarily the rain has injured us, but the wind,” said Ramsay.

“With the wind, we have lost several trees, actually more than several, probably 20 to 30 trees of different sizes, and that takes a lot of work to clean them up.”

Crews have been working in the evening and early morning to avoid the heat as much as possible.

Large trees tend to take at least an hour to remove completely, sometimes with the help of large equipment to get the job done.

With two crews working for the town along with a third-party contractor, the Town of Oro Valley is hopeful to meet their goal of two weeks if the weather behaves.

All clean-ups in Oro Valley are expected to be complete by the first week of September.

If you come across any damage or debris, be sure to call Public Works, and if you see a downed power line, stay clear and call 9-1-1 immediately.

