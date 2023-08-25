Advertise
Pima County safety updates one year after constable death

Constable safety updates one-year after Pima County constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was...
Constable safety updates one-year after Pima County constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed on duty.(Arizona's Family)
By Sabria Reid
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County marks one-year since four people died in a triple murder-suicide at a midtown Tucson apartment complex. Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice to Gavin Stansell. Investigators say, Stansell shot and killed apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath, the constable and neighbor Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself.

An update on Operations and Safety of Pima County Constables released in May shows constables are now using standard uniforms, wearing protective vests, carrying tasers, wearing body cameras, radios and driving three newly-marked cars.

Constables also go through the Arizona Police Officer Standards & Training basic firearms course. They work closely with Pima County deputies for back-up assistance and also constant check-ins.

“The thing for us is times have changed everywhere and a constable’s job has changed also, it’s a lot more dangerous and right now we just want to make sure that we are given the tools to do our job safer,” said Eric Krznarich, Presiding Constable of Pima County.

