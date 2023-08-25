Sunnyside School District shares mental health strategies for students this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Public schools are settling into the groove of the new year, but with the new semester comes new strategies on how to tackle the ever-growing problem of mental health for students across Pima County.

“We’ve seen academic shifts, so we have a lot of students trying to catch up but we also see a lot of different emotional needs with anxiety,” Sunnyside High School counselor Danielle Khambholja said. “We also have a lot of students who have experienced grief and so that’s its own kind of group that we need to support.”

According to Arizona’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 40% of teens said their mental health was poor. Sunnyside Unified has been trying to address those numbers in ways small and large.

“Our school counselors are our first line of defense,” Sunnyside student services coordinator NJ Utter said. “They are in the classrooms at elementary, middle and high school, they’re teaching lessons to help develop students’ sense of how to be successful academically, how to be successful in terms of their career planning, and also in terms of their personal and social development.”

Utter says that Sunnyside has used ESSER funding in part to help build upon the mental health resources they have for students.

“Even more so now, we are finding students who are struggling with coping strategies, who are having greater levels of anxiety, depression,” Utter said.

Most recently, Utter says the funding has introduced a new strategy –connecting with resources outside of the district.

“I have so many students that tell me that maybe they’re looking for some sort of mental health support that their family is looking, they can’t get in touch with anyone,” Khambholja said, “it’s nice that we have a program that we can refer to then they get a social worker that follows up with them and provides different referrals.”

They say this use of the funds is more financially feasible long-term and has already shown benefits for students and families.

“Being able to say, ‘we have an agreement with this agency, if you’ll fill out this permission form, we’ll connect them to you so that you can begin to get services there,’” Utter said. “That’s the level of handoff that we’re trying to have in place instead of just a ‘here’s a phone number, good luck to you.’”

School districts around Pima County also meet quarterly to discuss strategies regarding mental health and how to move forward to help students in every district.

