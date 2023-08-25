Suspect broke into home where teen girl was alone, drank from gas can, police say

SEATTLE (KING) - A man who allegedly broke into a Seattle home guzzled what appeared to be gasoline when officers arrived.

All of this took place on camera while a teen girl was hiding upstairs.

Body camera footage captures the response late last week to a kind of crime on which Seattle police want to put a spotlight on.

“Just in terms of overall home invasions in the south end, we have had eight so far,” said Seattle Police Detective Judinna Gulpan.

Eight home invasions have happened in the last two and a half weeks in south Seattle alone.

And on last Friday morning, it happened in west Seattle, according to detectives, who said a 40-year-old man was seen carrying a stolen ladder and a gasoline can walking through backyards before using a rock to break a window and enter a house where a 17-year-old was home alone.

She hid in an upstairs closet and called for help.

When officers arrived, they heard loud noises coming from inside the house.

“They feared for her life, safety, so they breached the door open, and they went in search for the 17-year-old as well as a suspect,” Gulpan said.

They found the suspect first in the garage sitting in the driver’s seat of the homeowner’s vehicle.

When told to get out, police said he began drinking gasoline.

“So, they did break the driver’s side window and then had to pull the man outside of the car,” Gulpan said.

Inside the home, police said they collected evidence like a piece of wood with nails protruding out.

“The 17-year-old was actually located safe on the second floor of the home,” Gulpan said. She was unharmed in this home invasion.

It’s one that still has police puzzled about why the suspect was in the home and why he allegedly chose to drink gasoline.

