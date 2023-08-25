UPDATE: Crossroads Restaurant being investigated as arson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The South Tucson Police Department is asking for public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with the fire at Crossroads Restaurant.

The South Tucson Police Department and the Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Crossroads Restaurant located at 2602 South 4th Avenue on August 13.

South Tucson Police say the fire is now being investigated as arson.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly a male from the below images.

South Tucson Police say the person was seen loitering around the area of the Crossroads Restaurant the night of the fire.

The video shows the suspect carrying items behind the restaurant and igniting the fire. The unknown suspect was last seen walking south on Fourth Avenue between 1140 and 11:55 p.m. on August 12.

There were drivers in the area who may have seen the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 88-CRIME.

