13 Cares For Health
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at the White Sox's baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two women were injured Friday night in a shooting during a White Sox baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago police say a 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 26-year-old woman had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 42-year-old woman was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention, according to the police statement.

Chicago police say its information is still preliminary because detectives are investigating.

“Upon receiving notification of this incident, CPD responded immediately and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game,” the police said in its statement. “At no time was it believed there was an active threat.”

According to the White Sox, investigators aren’t sure if shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark.

“While the police continue to investigate, White Sox security confirms that this incident did not involve an altercation of any kind,” the team said in its statement.

People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023,...
People pass by Chicago police officers outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. Police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox baseball game at the stadium Friday night. Police said the investigation is ongoing. Additional details were expected to be released later. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)(AP)

“The White Sox are thinking of the victims at this time and wishing them a speedy recovery.”

Major League Baseball did not provide any details, but said it was in contact with the team and Chicago police.

The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

