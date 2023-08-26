FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digit temps return for the weekend
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Triple digit temperatures are back in the forecast this weekend with a high of 104 degrees expected in Tucson. An Excessive Heat Warning is set to go into effect Sunday morning at 10am and will remain in place until Tuesday at 9am. We’ll cool down after that, with the best chance of rain coming on Thursday.
