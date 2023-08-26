High school football kicks off in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 2023 high school football season has kicked off in southern Arizona.
Below is the list of games and scores:
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 25
Desert Ridge 49, Cienega 8
Salpointe Catholic 21, Marana 7
Agua Fria 21, Flowing Wells 16
Apollo 28, Sunnyside 3
Buena 40, Betty Fairfax 0
Desert View 26, Willow Canyon 25
Gilbert 27, Mountain View 21
Pueblo 35, Nogales 13
Ironwood Ridge 59, Seton Catholic 30
Tucson High 62, South Mountain 24
ALA Ironwood 28, Douglas 2
Sahuarita 9, Alhambra 6
Canyon del Oro 21, Eastmark 14
Catalina Foothills 20, Combs 16
Amphitheater at Maryvale
Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26
Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28
Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0
Sabino 21, Sahuaro 6
Sierra Linda 13, Empire 7
Rincon 24, Washington 18
Pusch Ridge 24, Show Low 21
Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6
Bisbee 13, Madison Highland 0
Catalina High at NFL Yet HS and JH
San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verde 7
Tombstone 47, Heritage Academy Laveen 26
Tonopah 45, ValleyWillcox 42
St. David 47, Baboquivari 8
