High school football kicks off in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:29 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 2023 high school football season has kicked off in southern Arizona.

Below is the list of games and scores:

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 25

Desert Ridge 49, Cienega 8

Salpointe Catholic 21, Marana 7

Agua Fria 21, Flowing Wells 16

Apollo 28, Sunnyside 3

Buena 40, Betty Fairfax 0

Desert View 26, Willow Canyon 25

Gilbert 27, Mountain View 21

Pueblo 35, Nogales 13

Ironwood Ridge 59, Seton Catholic 30

Tucson High 62, South Mountain 24

ALA Ironwood 28, Douglas 2

Sahuarita 9, Alhambra 6

Canyon del Oro 21, Eastmark 14

Catalina Foothills 20, Combs 16

Amphitheater at Maryvale

Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26

Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28

Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0

Sabino 21, Sahuaro 6

Sierra Linda 13, Empire 7

Rincon 24, Washington 18

Pusch Ridge 24, Show Low 21

Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6

Bisbee 13, Madison Highland 0

Catalina High at NFL Yet HS and JH

San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verde 7

Tombstone 47, Heritage Academy Laveen 26

Tonopah 45, ValleyWillcox 42

St. David 47, Baboquivari 8

