“Hot Strike Summer” is an opening for Tucson unions to be more aggressive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Unions are striking or threatening to strike more post-pandemic as economic issues have come to be top of mind among their membership.

High inflation, which is outpacing wage gains, has unions asking for more pay raises and security for their workers. When those unions get pushback, they are not hesitant to call a strike. Think Hollywood or the United Auto Workers threatening a strike if a contract cannot be negotiated next month.

In Tucson, several workplaces have voted to go union or used union power to get better compensation packages and working conditions.

The nurses at Carondelet held a work stoppage this spring to demand better working conditions. The employees at Starbucks near the University voted to unionize and to go on strike for better pay. Teachers at a Basis charter school voted to unionize.

“It’s summertime. It’s hot out and on the table are the strikes,” said Shannon Foley, a local 415 stagehand. “People are wanting fair and equitable contracts.”

She said some of the hostility is created by the companies and their leaders who are making record profits.

“Workers are not standing by while corporations or the employers are making billions off our labor,” she said. “Workers are ready to strike.”

Various unions held a rally at the main entrance to Raytheon in the extreme heat this afternoon to show solidarity with the machinists at Raytheon who are just beginning their negotiations for a new contract.

“If raytheon doesn’t work with us at the table or gives us a really bad contract, a strike is always one the table as an option,” said JR Alegria, a member of IAM Local 933. “We don’t want to see it get that far we really don’t.”

But Alegria says the union, which has gone on strike against Raytheon in the past, is hoping for a good end for the 1,300 members at Raytheon.

“We would like to see Raytheon bargain in good faith,” he said. “That way we can take care of our members.”

He says they will be asking for higher wages to keep up with inflation, better health care benefits and better retirement benefits.

Talks should begin in earnest late next month.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.