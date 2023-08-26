Advertise
Police department’s first K-9 dies after recently celebrating 14th birthday

West Fargo Police Department’s first-ever K-9 has died. (Source: KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in North Dakota say they are mourning the death of one of their beloved police dogs this week.

According to the West Fargo Police Department, a retired K-9 named Disco died on Thursday after recently celebrating his 14th birthday.

KVLY reports that Disco was the department’s first-ever K-9.

Disco started with the police department in March 2011 and retired in 2018.

During his career, he had been deployed more than 1,000 times for situations that included felony arrests, finding missing people and seizing drugs.

Disco received countless awards for his work in the narcotics field, including being recognized by the North American Police Working Dog Association and the United States Police Canine Association.

He was also inducted into the North Dakota Veterinarian Medical Association Hall of Fame.

The 14-year-old canine worked with Assistant Chief Pete Nielsen.

West Fargo police shared a video of Nielsen and Disco taking one final ride together on Thursday.

“K-9 Disco set the standard,” the department shared. “Thank you for being our department’s first K-9, and our best friend. Your selfless service to our department will never be forgotten.”

