Top University of Arizona officials highlight new security measures

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It was back to school for University of Arizona students this week. The school welcomed in more than 9,000 new students to campus, bringing the total to 52,000.

On Friday, top university officials held a press conference to help highlight some of the security measures they’ve enacted just during the first week of school. This comes after the fatal shooting of Dr. Thomas Meixner back in October. The incident sparked an outcry from students and staff, questioning the preparedness and safety of everyone on campus.

“I don’t think we were as prepared last October as we should have been,” University of Arizona president Robert Robbins said during the conference. “And I’m happy with the progress that we’ve made.” He went on to say one of the “failure” was in communication. He went on to say he believes the “communication is better now.”

“There’s been a lot of physical updates that have occurred since October,” Newly-appointed Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson said. “There have been a lot of events that have occurred that have made this campus stronger doing the updates that we have done.”

Some of these updates include new locks on doors, new signage, and a new Wildcat safety guide.

When asked when a mental health crisis is a public safety issue, Patterson said it’s a “dilemma that this country is dealing with.” He went on to say, “You have situations where people are going through mental health crises and at some point maybe they start going down a criminal and violent path.”

Patterson said this school year’s goal is to bring everyone on campus more awareness about what to do when tragedy strikes.

This new structure comes after the University of Arizona PAX report that came out in March. You can view that report here.

