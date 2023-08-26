Tucson Police investigating shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects after they say two people suffered gunshot wounds.

TPD says officers responded to the 700 Block of west Miracle Mile about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found one male with obvious gunshot trauma.

TPD says a second male was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with gunshot trauma.

Both suffered serious injuries.

Police say no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

