Tucson Police investigating shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects after they say two people suffered gunshot wounds.

TPD says officers responded to the 700 Block of west Miracle Mile about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found one male with obvious gunshot trauma.

TPD says a second male was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle with gunshot trauma.

Both suffered serious injuries.

Police say no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

