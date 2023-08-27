Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Catalina Highway near Willow Canyon back open after crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Catalina Highway is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pima County Sheriffs Department is responding to a crash on Catalina Highway, South of Willow Canyon. The highway is temporarily closed in all directions.

Deputies say the crash involves a motorcycle and a bicyclist. Injuries are being reported, but the extent isn’t known.

This is a developing story.

