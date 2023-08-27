Catalina Highway near Willow Canyon back open after crash
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: Pima County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Catalina Highway is back open.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pima County Sheriffs Department is responding to a crash on Catalina Highway, South of Willow Canyon. The highway is temporarily closed in all directions.
Deputies say the crash involves a motorcycle and a bicyclist. Injuries are being reported, but the extent isn’t known.
This is a developing story.
