FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning Tomorrow Through Tuesday

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Something that rhymes with “Exmessive Meat Lorning” will arrive tomorrow and last through Tuesday. Let’s see if you can guess what that is.

If you guessed “Excessive Heat Warning”, you would be correct… unfortunately. The Excessive Heat Warning starts tomorrow late morning through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will run up to 108 in Tucson & possibly near the 115 mark for areas in Western Pima County during this time. Cochise, Greenlee, & Graham counties are excluded from the warning. This excessive heat will, unfortunately, suppress storm chances during this time.

However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel, as temps will look to dip by late this week as storm chances rebound.

***Fun historical tidbit: With a low of 84 degrees today, we demolished our previous daily record warmest low (80 set in 2020) and were only 1 degree shy of tying the August record for the warmest low.***

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. Slight chance of a shower/storm.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 108°, near record high temps.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 108°, near record high temps.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. Slight chance of a shower/storm.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100°. PM scattered storms

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 95°. PM scattered storms

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 95°. PM isolated storms

