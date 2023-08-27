PACC hosts “Adoption Night” in hopes of more shelter space

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Smirk the pitbull terrier mix woke up Saturday morning at PACC, and he’ll be going to bed in his new home.

“I saw him on a Facebook post with another brother, maybe of his and I talked my daughter into driving out here to meet and greet him,” Smirk’s new owner Diana Weatherman said.

After he and his new owner met during “Adoption Night,” they knew it was meant to be.

This event is a first for PACC as they celebrated more than just national dog day with shaved ice, games, and raffles.

“This is to celebrate the end of clear the shelters month which goes throughout all of August and this is kind of our big sendoff, our big hopeful day that we’re trying to get as many pets out as possible,” PACC representative Kayleigh Murdock said.

PACC has continually struggled to keep their intake numbers low. While U of A students and snowbirds are coming back to Tucson for the rest of the year, the shelter says they still worry.

“Actually October is our highest intake month of the year so we see a lot of animals come in in October so it’s going to be a lot of folks coming in for dogs and unfortunately a lot of dogs coming in as well so we definitely need as much support as possible,” Murdock said.

Murdock says cats at PACC easily get adopted, but the trouble is their canines.

“We especially need homes for dogs right now so our hope is that we get a lot of them into homes which opens up space in the shelter,” Murdock said.

She looks forward to the day all their pups, like Smirk, find their forever home.

