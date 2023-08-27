Advertise
Sunday Spotlight: The politics of climate change

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With heat records set in southern Arizona and around the world, a new survey shows there is a big split on climate change and where it should be on the list of priorities.

The poll by NPR/PBS NewsHour and Marist shows while 56% of people say climate change is a threat, there’s a big difference based on political party. The poll says 90% of democrats say climate change is a threat, while 70% of republicans say it’s a minor threat, or not one at all.

“I’m really concerned,” says Dr. Zack Guido, Assistant Research Professor at the Arizona Institutes for Resilience, and School of Natural Resources and Environment.

“I would say I think we have to change the narrative about climate change and one way to do that is to speak to broad audiences and not polarize the issue,” he says.

