Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

36-year-old Brianna Anderson
36-year-old Brianna Anderson(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A Bisbee woman was arrested for stealing from Canyon Vista Dental, LLC in Sierra Vista while she was employed there as an office manager.

Sierra Vista Police say Brianna Anderson, a 36-year-old Bisbee resident, allegedly stole more than $40,000 in cash and checks from the business. Anderson was responsible for making daily cash deposits and checks for Canyon Vista Dental.

During the investigation, the SVPD Special Operations Bureau found that Anderson failed to make numerous deposits from May 2022 through June 2023.

Sierra Vista Police said Anderson was arrested on August 22 on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering.

She was booked into the Cochise County Jail and has since been released, according to Sierra Vista Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon by calling (520) 452-7500.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Department has initiated a criminal and administrative investigation into the employee’s...
Tucson Police Department employee to be fired following arrest
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Tucson Water shuts down well after positive test
Crash graphic
One dead after head-on crash in Pima County
Tucson Police searching for missing woman
UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found dead

Latest News

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
1-10 incident from DPS
DPS responds to incident on I-10 near Sunset Road exit
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue...
UPDATE: Two hurt in serious crash on East Ajo Way in Tucson