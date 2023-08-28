Bisbee woman arrested for fraud, theft, and money laundering

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A Bisbee woman was arrested for stealing from Canyon Vista Dental, LLC in Sierra Vista while she was employed there as an office manager.

Sierra Vista Police say Brianna Anderson, a 36-year-old Bisbee resident, allegedly stole more than $40,000 in cash and checks from the business. Anderson was responsible for making daily cash deposits and checks for Canyon Vista Dental.

During the investigation, the SVPD Special Operations Bureau found that Anderson failed to make numerous deposits from May 2022 through June 2023.

Sierra Vista Police said Anderson was arrested on August 22 on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft, and money laundering.

She was booked into the Cochise County Jail and has since been released, according to Sierra Vista Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon by calling (520) 452-7500.

