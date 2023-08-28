Advertise
DPS responds to incident on I-10 near Sunset Road exit

1-10 incident from DPS
1-10 incident from DPS(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers tried to stop a white pick-up for an equipment violation on August 28.

DPS says the suspect refused to stop and drove recklessly on the road.

Authorities say the suspect left his vehicle and went running into a neighborhood.

Troopers chased the suspect and arrested him.

